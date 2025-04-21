Delhi Court to Hear Rana's Plea for Family Communication Amidst Terror Charges

The Delhi Patiala House Court has taken a significant step in the case of Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian accused of terrorism, by issuing a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The notice is in response to Rana's application seeking permission to communicate with his family. The court is set to hear arguments on April 23.

In a recent development, while granting Rana's remand to the NIA, the court acknowledged evidence pointing to a vast terror conspiracy that reportedly spans multiple cities, with potential targets beyond India's borders. Highlighting the severity of the allegations, the court stressed their implications for national security and emphasized the need to confront Rana with forensic evidence, witnesses, and documents related to reconnaissance operations.

The court, recognizing the gravity of the case, approved an 18-day police custody remand, with strict instructions to follow legal protocols, including conducting medical evaluations every 48 hours. Considering Rana's health concerns and the assurances made during extradition proceedings, the court directed that he receive proper medical care. Rana faces various charges, including conspiracy, terrorism, and forgery under the IPC and UAPA. The court noted that prosecution must align with offenses sanctioned in the extradition agreement, and extended custody beyond typical limitations may be permissible under the UAPA due to the terrorism-related nature of the allegations.

