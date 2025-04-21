Left Menu

Governor's Health Under Scrutiny Amidst Turbulent Times in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits Governor CV Ananda Bose at Kolkata's Command Hospital. Governor is hospitalized following shoulder pain after intensive field visits. Recent violence in Murshidabad causes concern as CM Banerjee urges peace, attributing unrest to political provocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:43 IST
Governor's Health Under Scrutiny Amidst Turbulent Times in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday at the Command Hospital in Kolkata. The Governor is under observation after experiencing shoulder pain, exacerbated by a series of intensive field visits.

According to Raj Bhavan Kolkata, Bose was admitted to the hospital following mild shoulder pain. After routine check-ups, he was advised rest by the doctors, who recommended that he be kept under observation.

Meanwhile, the state is grappling with unrest in Murshidabad, where protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act led to violence, casualties, and significant displacement. CM Banerjee has urged unity and accused the BJP of exploiting the situation for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025