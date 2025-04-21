Governor's Health Under Scrutiny Amidst Turbulent Times in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday at the Command Hospital in Kolkata. The Governor is under observation after experiencing shoulder pain, exacerbated by a series of intensive field visits.

According to Raj Bhavan Kolkata, Bose was admitted to the hospital following mild shoulder pain. After routine check-ups, he was advised rest by the doctors, who recommended that he be kept under observation.

Meanwhile, the state is grappling with unrest in Murshidabad, where protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act led to violence, casualties, and significant displacement. CM Banerjee has urged unity and accused the BJP of exploiting the situation for political gain.

