Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Push for Naxalism Eradication and Legal Reform

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss Naxalism eradication and legal reforms in the state. Discussions covered judicial code updates, infrastructure improvements, and strategies to strengthen security. The state aims for a Naxal-free region by 2026, with development initiatives in Bastar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:19 IST
Chhattisgarh's Push for Naxalism Eradication and Legal Reform
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed comprehensive strategies to combat Naxalism and further the legal reform agenda in the state. High-profile officials from both the Union Home Ministry and Chhattisgarh government, including Home Minister Vijay Sharma, participated.

The discussions involved evaluating the Indian Judicial Code, Indian Civil Defence Code, and Indian Evidence Act to improve policing, judicial, and forensic systems. Chief Minister Sai assured that administrative and technical structures are in place for the swift implementation of new criminal laws in Chhattisgarh, with 27 SOPs operational.

With around 37,385 police personnel trained under this new legal framework, the state has already logged 53,981 FIRs with half leading to charge sheets. Infrastructure enhancements support these efforts, introducing video conferencing and e-evidence handling. The meeting also strategized a long-term solution to the Naxal insurgency, aiming for its eradication by 2026.

Key initiatives like Niyad Nelanar Yojana and Bastar Olympics are drawing young locals towards mainstream, while tourism infrastructure develops. Union Minister Shah lauded these strides but stressed rapid, total implementation of the criminal law reforms, emphasizing efficiency and coordinated efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025