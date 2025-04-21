Chhattisgarh's Push for Naxalism Eradication and Legal Reform

In a significant meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed comprehensive strategies to combat Naxalism and further the legal reform agenda in the state. High-profile officials from both the Union Home Ministry and Chhattisgarh government, including Home Minister Vijay Sharma, participated.

The discussions involved evaluating the Indian Judicial Code, Indian Civil Defence Code, and Indian Evidence Act to improve policing, judicial, and forensic systems. Chief Minister Sai assured that administrative and technical structures are in place for the swift implementation of new criminal laws in Chhattisgarh, with 27 SOPs operational.

With around 37,385 police personnel trained under this new legal framework, the state has already logged 53,981 FIRs with half leading to charge sheets. Infrastructure enhancements support these efforts, introducing video conferencing and e-evidence handling. The meeting also strategized a long-term solution to the Naxal insurgency, aiming for its eradication by 2026.

Key initiatives like Niyad Nelanar Yojana and Bastar Olympics are drawing young locals towards mainstream, while tourism infrastructure develops. Union Minister Shah lauded these strides but stressed rapid, total implementation of the criminal law reforms, emphasizing efficiency and coordinated efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)