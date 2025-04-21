Delhi Building Collapse Triggers Magisterial Probe

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has mandated a comprehensive magisterial investigation into the tragic building collapse in the Mustafabad area's Dayalpur locality. The incident, which claimed 11 lives and injured several others, occurred in the early hours of April 19 at an unauthorized colony in northeast Delhi while residents were asleep.

According to a statement from Raj Niwas, the District Magistrate of North East Delhi is tasked with conducting the probe and is expected to present a detailed report within 15 days. The investigation aims to uncover the circumstances leading to the collapse, scrutinize all related factors, and identify any negligence or misconduct that contributed to this disaster.

The inquiry also intends to hold accountable those involved in the building's construction and oversight. Following the tragedy, emergency services, including the National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Fire Service, have launched coordinated rescue operations to clear debris and locate any survivors. Authorities continue to monitor the structural safety of nearby buildings to avert further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)