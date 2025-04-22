Left Menu

Struggling for Every Drop: Maharashtra's Water Woes

Villagers, especially women, in Maharashtra face grave challenges due to severe water scarcity. With wells and handpumps drying up, women walk several kilometers daily for water. The crisis also exacerbates health risks and financial burdens, with residents calling for urgent government intervention before the situation worsens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:40 IST
Water crisis in Yavatmal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The escalating water crisis in Maharashtra is severely impacting the daily lives of villagers, notably the women, in Arni tehsil of Yavatmal district. As traditional water sources like wells and handpumps dry up, villagers, particularly women, have to undertake arduous journeys of up to three kilometers daily to secure water.

Pooja, a local resident, shared with ANI her fears during these daily treks over rough terrain: "We are scared of slipping and falling. The paths are uneven, and it's a long walk. But we have no choice. We need water." This struggle echoes in Borichivari village, Nashik district, where women endure similar ordeals, trekking over two kilometers under the blazing sun, only to find limited, often unsafe, water supplies.

The women of Borichivari must also descend into deep wells to collect water, risking their well-being daily. "We face a lot of difficulties in securing drinking water," a resident informed ANI. The lack of local water resources forces multiple daily trips, endangering health and safety, while adding financial strain, as some pay Rs 60 for water delivery. Calls are mounting for government action to install water tanks or ensure sustainable supply.

In Nandurbar district's Dhangaon village, the issue is equally dire. Here, women endure treks of 7-8 kilometers in the oppressive heat, without proper roads or transportation. Despite frequent appeals to officials, their pleas remain unheard, underscoring a critical need for intervention. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

