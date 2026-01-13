Gujarat Giants' Late Surge Shines in Women's Premier League Clash

In a thrilling finish, the Gujarat Giants showcased their batting prowess with a late surge in their Women's Premier League match against Mumbai Indians, securing a powerful 192 for five.

Georgia Wareham, remaining unbeaten on 43, and Bharti Fulmali, with a rapid 36, led the Giants' charge, turning the tide after Ayushi Soni's slow play.

The Mumbai Indians initially had the Giants under pressure, but key performances from Beth Mooney and Kanika Ahuja stabilized the innings, ultimately setting the stage for Fulmali's and Wareham's decisive performances.