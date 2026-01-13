Gujarat Giants' Late Surge Shines in Women's Premier League Clash
Gujarat Giants came alive with a late batting surge from Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali to post a formidable 192 for five against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League. The duo's stunning performance in the final overs ensured a strong finish for the team despite early innings challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:24 IST
In a thrilling finish, the Gujarat Giants showcased their batting prowess with a late surge in their Women's Premier League match against Mumbai Indians, securing a powerful 192 for five.
Georgia Wareham, remaining unbeaten on 43, and Bharti Fulmali, with a rapid 36, led the Giants' charge, turning the tide after Ayushi Soni's slow play.
The Mumbai Indians initially had the Giants under pressure, but key performances from Beth Mooney and Kanika Ahuja stabilized the innings, ultimately setting the stage for Fulmali's and Wareham's decisive performances.
