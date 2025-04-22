Guwahati Tea Auction Centre Shatters Records with Rs 3850 Crore Sales

Left Menu

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre achieved record-breaking sales, amounting to Rs 3850 crore for FY 2024-25, a significant increase from the previous year. Small tea growers in Assam are set to benefit from increased prices and demand. Assam remains a leading tea producer, marking 200 years of its tea legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:46 IST
Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has reached new heights by recording Rs 3850 crore in tea sales for the fiscal year 2024-25. According to Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, the centre sold 169.13 million kg of tea at an average price of Rs 227.70.

In a comparative leap from the previous financial year, the current turnover marks an impressive Rs 800 crore increase on Rs 3048 crore in sales for FY 2023-24. Overcoming a previously affected shortfall of 60-70 million kg in Assam's tea crop, GTAC managed to sell an additional three million kg.

The tea price hike has positively impacted small tea growers, with green leaf prices rising as well. GTAC continues to draw significant buyer interest, with specialty teas commanding high prices as the region celebrates 200 years of tea production. Meanwhile, the GTAC Tea Lounge also reported impressive revenues exceeding Rs 1 crore from its retail endeavours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

