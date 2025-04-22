Left Menu

India's Renewable Energy Surge: Pralhad Joshi's Vision for a Green Future

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced plans for 40 GW of renewable energy, emphasizing innovative solutions to maximize solar generation. With a goal to add 50 GW annually and discussions for new power purchase agreements, Joshi aims to help meet India's 500 GW renewable target by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Tuesday that India is poised to bring 40 GW of renewable energy online as negotiations with states to sign power purchase agreements progress.

On the sidelines of the inauguration of a solar PV module testing facility, Joshi emphasized the objective to achieve 50 GW of renewable capacity annually, integral to reaching a 500 GW goal by 2030, including 292 GW of solar energy.

Joshi highlighted the importance of leveraging innovative solutions for maximizing solar energy from limited land, such as incorporating building materials like glass in high-rise structures. Talks are ongoing with states to finalize PPAs for the renewable projects, with 12 lakh households already adopting rooftop solar under governmental initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

