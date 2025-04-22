India's Renewable Energy Surge: Pralhad Joshi's Vision for a Green Future

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Tuesday that India is poised to bring 40 GW of renewable energy online as negotiations with states to sign power purchase agreements progress.

On the sidelines of the inauguration of a solar PV module testing facility, Joshi emphasized the objective to achieve 50 GW of renewable capacity annually, integral to reaching a 500 GW goal by 2030, including 292 GW of solar energy.

Joshi highlighted the importance of leveraging innovative solutions for maximizing solar energy from limited land, such as incorporating building materials like glass in high-rise structures. Talks are ongoing with states to finalize PPAs for the renewable projects, with 12 lakh households already adopting rooftop solar under governmental initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)