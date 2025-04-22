Election Commission Rebuts Congress Accusations of Maharashtra Voter List Manipulation

In a strong rebuttal to allegations from the Congress party, the Election Commission (EC) dismissed claims of voter list manipulation during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. According to EC sources, over 640 million electors turned out to vote, with the average hourly rate supporting the legitimacy of the results.

EC officials pointed out that voting was conducted at polling booths under the watchful eye of agents appointed by political entities, including the Indian National Congress (INC). Scrutiny process involved no grievances from Congress or other parties, they noted, underlining adherence to the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's claims of EC compromise, the Commission emphasized that the electoral process in India is known for its transparency and accuracy. The EC urged political figures to refrain from spreading misinformation, citing the orderly conduct of elections by government staff and party representatives nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)