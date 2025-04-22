Saudi Arabia's NEOM Mega-Project Welcomes New Leadership
Aiman al-Mudaifer is set to be the new chief executive of NEOM, a $500 billion mega-project aiming to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy. Initially serving as acting CEO since November, Mudaifer succeeds Nadhmi al-Nasr. NEOM is central to Saudi Arabia's vision, comparable in size to Belgium.
The Saudi Arabian wealth fund, known as PIF, which is significantly involved with the NEOM project, was not immediately available for comment regarding this leadership transition.
