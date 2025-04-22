Left Menu

India's Solar Ambitions: Paving the Way to a Greener Future

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced significant plans to expand India's renewable energy capacity, aiming for 50 GW of annual additions to meet a 500 GW target by 2030. India has already achieved substantial growth in solar and wind energy. Joshi emphasized innovative solutions and the role of NISE in solar technology advancements.

Updated: 22-04-2025 18:11 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi unveiled plans for a major expansion of India's renewable energy sector, with the goal of reaching 50 GW of new capacity annually and achieving 500 GW by 2030. Speaking at the National Institute of Solar Energy, he highlighted the importance of innovative solutions such as using building materials like glass for solar energy generation in urban spaces.

India's solar energy capacity has surged from 2.82 GW in 2014 to over 106 GW today, a remarkable growth attributed to government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The minister also stressed the need for solar electric vehicle charging stations to further green energy usage.

Joshi emphasized the pivotal role of NISE in advancing solar technology, particularly in testing and standardizing photovoltaic modules. He encouraged the institute to pursue global collaborations and adopt cutting-edge innovations like Perovskite Solar Cells and bifacial solar panels to boost energy generation.

