Jammu & Kashmir Lashes Out Against Tourist Attack in Pahalgam

The terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, has drawn strong condemnation from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political leaders. Amidst ongoing investigations and search operations, authorities are focusing on medical aid for the injured while Prime Minister Modi directs prompt action through Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:22 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Lashes Out Against Tourist Attack in Pahalgam
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves across Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, prompting a vehement condemnation from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Sinha assured that the culprits of this cowardly attack will face justice. Security forces, including the Army and J&K Police, have been deployed to the area, initiating a rigorous search operation.

Immediate medical treatment is being provided to the injured, with District Administration and health officials working relentlessly. Among the injured, one tourist has been transferred to GMC Anantnag for advanced care as officials pray for swift recoveries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, directing him to take decisive measures following this horrific act.

Local residents and political figures across the spectrum have expressed their profound sorrow and indignation at this attack. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the unprecedented scale of the attack and expressed his condolences to the victims' families, calling the perpetrators 'inhuman.' Efforts are underway to ensure the injured receive adequate care as security arrangements tighten throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

