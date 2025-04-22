In a crucial dialogue on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the pressing issue of Iran's nuclear ambitions with the visiting Sultan of Oman. This meeting was part of an ongoing series of diplomatic efforts to mitigate nuclear proliferation risks in the region.

According to reports from the Russian state news agency TASS, the talks underscored the involvement of Oman in mediating lingering tensions between Iran and the United States. As a trusted intermediary, Oman continues to play a pivotal role in fostering dialogue between the two nations.

The discussions come as part of broader efforts by the international community to ensure that Tehran's nuclear program remains peaceful. This diplomatic engagement gains further significance considering former U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to clamp down on Iran's nuclear capabilities through stringent agreements.

