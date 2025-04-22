Global Economy Shifts: Tariffs Trigger Turbulence
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its global economic outlook downward due to President Trump's tariffs, predicting a global growth of 2.8% this year and 3% in 2026. The US is expected to grow at 1.8%, while China's expansion slows. Uncertainty could further impact economies worldwide.
- Country:
- United States
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced a significant downgrade in its projections for both the US and global economies, blaming the economic turbulence on President Donald Trump's tariffs and the surrounding uncertainty. This marks a departure from its January prediction of a 3.3% growth rate this year as it now anticipates a global economic growth of just 2.8% in 2023.
According to the revised projections, the US is expected to experience an economic growth of just 1.8%, a steep decline from the previous forecast of 2.7%. While a recession in the US is not yet on the horizon, the odds have increased to 37%, up from 25%. Meanwhile, China is grappling with a projected growth of 4%, with heightened tariffs causing a drag on its economic trajectory.
The IMF cited heightened uncertainty due to fluctuating import taxes as a primary factor, prompting the preparation of multiple growth scenarios. With the global economic structure undergoing a 'reset', according to chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the ramifications of these policies could include reduced investments and expansion pauses by companies worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japanese Firms Eye Uncertainty Amid U.S. Trade Policy Concerns
Elon Musk and U.S. Trade Policy Face-Off: A Clash of Titans
Trump's Global Trade Gamble: Tariffs, Turmoil, and the US Economy
Tariffs Offer Short-Term Gain but Long-Term Pain for US Economy
European Markets React to ECB Rate Cuts Amid Trade Policy Shifts