Tamil Nadu Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Targets

Tamil Nadu's peak electricity demand for 2024 is projected to hit 22,150 MW, a 6% increase from last year. The state ranks third in renewable energy capacity in India. Aiming for 50% renewable energy by 2030, Tamil Nadu targets a 70% reduction in carbon emissions.

  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's electricity demand is projected to surge to 22,150 MW this year, marking a 6% increase compared to the previous year's peak, announced the Minister for Electricity, V Senthil Balaji.

With renewable energy resources like solar and wind, Tamil Nadu ranks third nationwide for renewable capacity and second for wind energy. The state plans to achieve 50% of its energy from renewables by 2030, aiming for a 70% reduction in carbon emissions.

Despite power cut complaints in Kallakurichi, Minister Balaji stressed that Tamil Nadu delivers 99.97% full power supply, with 74,000 transformers upgraded to ensure uninterrupted service.

