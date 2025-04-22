Regulatory Nod Boosts Bharti Axa Life Insurance Stake Acquisition

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to a joint acquisition proposal, involving 360 ONE and Bharti Life Ventures, for stakes in Bharti Axa Life Insurance.

This step, essential for fair market practices, will enable the life insurer to strengthen and expand its offerings.

The acquisition aligns with Bharti Axa's strategy to innovate and enhance its distribution network, catering to the evolving consumer needs within India.

