Mahindra Finance Navigates Profits Amid Market Challenges
Mahindra Finance, a non-bank lender, reported a decline in standalone profit to Rs 563 crore in the March quarter. Despite this, the company's FY25 post-tax profit surged by 33%. Growth in net interest income and loan book was offset by rising credit costs and narrowing interest margins.
- Country:
- India
Mahindra Finance, a prominent non-bank lender, announced a 9% decrease in standalone profit, amounting to Rs 563 crore during the March quarter. The financial services division of the Mahindra Group had reported a net profit of Rs 619 crore in the same quarter last year.
For the fiscal year 2025, Mahindra Finance witnessed a remarkable 33% increase in post-tax profit, reaching Rs 2,345 crore, compared to Rs 1,760 crore in FY24. The company's core net interest income saw a 9% rise, totaling Rs 2,156 crore, driven by a 17% growth in the loan book. However, the interest margin contracted to 6.5% from the previous 7.1%.
While overall disbursements increased by 2% during the recent quarter, provisions or credit costs surged by 34%, amounting to Rs 457 crore, impacting the bottom line. On the asset quality front, the GS2+GS3 ratio stood at 9.1%, with stage 3 at 3.7%. The firm maintained a comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 18.3% and a liquidity buffer of Rs 10,400 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Solomon Partners' Strategic Hire: Tannon Krumpelman Joins Financial Services Unit
Government Reforms Aim to Simplify Access to Financial Services for Kiwis
IFC Launches Call for Financial Services Providers to Expand MSME Access to Financing
Jio Financial Services Posts Profitable March Quarter, Eyes Growth in Broking and Wealth Management