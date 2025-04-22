Left Menu

Cross-Border Collaboration: India-Nepal Power Ties Strengthened

Indian and Nepalese ministers reviewed progress at the 900 MW Arun-3 hydropower project, addressing obstacles and starting electromechanical works. They also discussed broader power sector cooperation, including transmission lines and power grades, culminating in an MoU for two 400 KW corridors between Power Grid India and Nepal Electricity Authority.

Cross-Border Collaboration: India-Nepal Power Ties Strengthened
In a significant step towards enhancing cross-border energy collaboration, India's Minister for Power and Housing, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Nepal's Minister for Energy, Dipak Khadka, joined forces in reviewing the Arun-3 hydropower project.

The 900 MW project is being developed by India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd. and marks a crucial milestone in India-Nepal energy cooperation. The ministers evaluated the current progress, strategized solutions to existing bottlenecks, and inaugurated electromechanical works at the power house.

Further talks in Kathmandu underlined a commitment to strengthening bilateral power sector relationships. A key highlight was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Power Grid India and Nepal Electricity Authority to establish two new 400 KW power corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

