Cross-Border Collaboration: India-Nepal Power Ties Strengthened

In a significant step towards enhancing cross-border energy collaboration, India's Minister for Power and Housing, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Nepal's Minister for Energy, Dipak Khadka, joined forces in reviewing the Arun-3 hydropower project.

The 900 MW project is being developed by India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd. and marks a crucial milestone in India-Nepal energy cooperation. The ministers evaluated the current progress, strategized solutions to existing bottlenecks, and inaugurated electromechanical works at the power house.

Further talks in Kathmandu underlined a commitment to strengthening bilateral power sector relationships. A key highlight was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Power Grid India and Nepal Electricity Authority to establish two new 400 KW power corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)