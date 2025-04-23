Left Menu

Jiangxi Copper's Ambitious Domestic Expansion

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd, represented by Vice President Qianjun Xiao, is set to enhance its domestic copper output by focusing on the exploration of low-grade copper ore. This strategic move aims to boost local production amidst growing demand and scarce high-grade resources.

In a strategic bid to increase domestic production, Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd, under the leadership of Vice President Qianjun Xiao, is delving into the exploration of low-grade copper ore. The initiative signals the company's commitment to expanding its output within China's borders.

Amid rising demand for copper and a limited supply of high-quality ore, Jiangxi Copper's strategy highlights their resilience and adaptation in the volatile mining sector. Qianjun Xiao emphasized that this approach will significantly boost their domestic copper output.

The company's focus on lower-grade resources not only supports local industry growth but also positions Jiangxi Copper as a leader in sustainable mining practices. This move will likely influence future trends in resource utilization and production strategies across China.

