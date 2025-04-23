Brazil Presses Global Powers to Strengthen Climate Commitments at COP30

Brazil is leading a charge at this year's United Nations climate summit to secure tougher commitments from global powers like Europe and China to combat climate change. Their primary aim is to persuade these nations to adopt measures to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Under the leadership of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil is strategically engaging with international leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to push for stronger climate pledges. These discussions come ahead of the COP30 summit in Belem, marking a decade since the Paris Agreement's inception.

In a move crucial for climate diplomacy, Brazil is calling upon countries to present new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by September, hoping to close the emission gaps left by previous commitments. With major economies like the U.S. having distanced themselves from the Paris Agreement under past leadership, Brazil is particularly focused on securing more ambitious pledges from China and other significant polluters.

(With inputs from agencies.)