Left Menu

Brazil Presses Global Powers to Strengthen Climate Commitments at COP30

Brazil, this year's host of the United Nations climate summit, is urging Europe, China, and other economies to reduce emissions to keep global warming under 2 degrees Celsius. Discussions with global leaders aim to align efforts with the Paris Agreement. Brazil seeks stronger commitments from major economies, especially China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:33 IST
Brazil Presses Global Powers to Strengthen Climate Commitments at COP30
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil is leading a charge at this year's United Nations climate summit to secure tougher commitments from global powers like Europe and China to combat climate change. Their primary aim is to persuade these nations to adopt measures to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Under the leadership of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil is strategically engaging with international leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to push for stronger climate pledges. These discussions come ahead of the COP30 summit in Belem, marking a decade since the Paris Agreement's inception.

In a move crucial for climate diplomacy, Brazil is calling upon countries to present new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by September, hoping to close the emission gaps left by previous commitments. With major economies like the U.S. having distanced themselves from the Paris Agreement under past leadership, Brazil is particularly focused on securing more ambitious pledges from China and other significant polluters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025