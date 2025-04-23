Left Menu

High Alert in UP After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K, UP DGP Prashant Kumar has heightened security across the state. Extensive surveillance of transportation routes and increased safety measures at sensitive locations highlight the police's commitment to public safety amidst heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:14 IST
High Alert in UP After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, has issued a high alert across the state in the wake of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Kumar has directed law enforcement to maintain heightened vigilance, particularly in sensitive and border districts, to thwart any potential threats.

Comprehensive monitoring of rail, road, and air routes has been ordered to detect any suspicious activity, with special attention on security along the Nepal border, and at major bus and railway stations. The police have been mandated to closely observe individuals previously under surveillance for anti-social and anti-national activities, ensuring tourist safety, especially for foreign visitors.

The directive also extends security enhancements to key religious and historical sites such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and the Taj Mahal, all in compliance with established Standard Operating Procedures (S.O.P.). UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak condemned the terror acts, vowing strong countermeasures.

Following the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Srinagar, held a high-level security meeting with relevant agencies. Shah has assured that justice will be served to those involved in the heinous attack. He also conveyed his condolences to the victims' families and informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025