High Alert in UP After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, has issued a high alert across the state in the wake of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Kumar has directed law enforcement to maintain heightened vigilance, particularly in sensitive and border districts, to thwart any potential threats.

Comprehensive monitoring of rail, road, and air routes has been ordered to detect any suspicious activity, with special attention on security along the Nepal border, and at major bus and railway stations. The police have been mandated to closely observe individuals previously under surveillance for anti-social and anti-national activities, ensuring tourist safety, especially for foreign visitors.

The directive also extends security enhancements to key religious and historical sites such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and the Taj Mahal, all in compliance with established Standard Operating Procedures (S.O.P.). UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak condemned the terror acts, vowing strong countermeasures.

Following the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Srinagar, held a high-level security meeting with relevant agencies. Shah has assured that justice will be served to those involved in the heinous attack. He also conveyed his condolences to the victims' families and informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the incident.

