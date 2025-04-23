Left Menu

Punjab and UP Ramp Up Security Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

In light of the Pahalgam terror attack, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann convened a security review meeting to safeguard Punjab residents in Kashmir. Meanwhile, UP heightens vigilance, focusing on border districts and historical sites. Both states emphasize terrorism's lack of religious ties and aim to protect citizens and tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:09 IST
Punjab and UP Ramp Up Security Post Pahalgam Terror Attack
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a high-level security meeting at his residence in Chandigarh to bolster security measures across the state. The session placed significant emphasis on protecting Punjab residents stranded in Kashmir.

Chief Minister Mann assured that efforts are underway to ensure the safe return of Punjab people stuck in Kashmir, reiterating that terrorism transcends religion. He criticized Pakistan's governance, highlighting the frequent military influence in its political sphere. Mann also noted that Punjab has implemented protective measures for students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in the state.

In parallel developments, a heightened alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh. UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar has instructed law enforcement to maintain vigilance, particularly in sensitive and border areas. Surveillance has been intensified on transportation modes, while security is reinforced in regions abutting Nepal and at major transport hubs.

Furthermore, authorities are directed to enforce stringent security at prominent religious and historical sites, such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and the Taj Mahal, pursuant to existing SOPs. The focus remains on safeguarding both locals and foreign tourists, amid ongoing vigilance against anti-social and anti-national elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025