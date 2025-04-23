Punjab and UP Ramp Up Security Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a high-level security meeting at his residence in Chandigarh to bolster security measures across the state. The session placed significant emphasis on protecting Punjab residents stranded in Kashmir.

Chief Minister Mann assured that efforts are underway to ensure the safe return of Punjab people stuck in Kashmir, reiterating that terrorism transcends religion. He criticized Pakistan's governance, highlighting the frequent military influence in its political sphere. Mann also noted that Punjab has implemented protective measures for students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in the state.

In parallel developments, a heightened alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh. UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar has instructed law enforcement to maintain vigilance, particularly in sensitive and border areas. Surveillance has been intensified on transportation modes, while security is reinforced in regions abutting Nepal and at major transport hubs.

Furthermore, authorities are directed to enforce stringent security at prominent religious and historical sites, such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and the Taj Mahal, pursuant to existing SOPs. The focus remains on safeguarding both locals and foreign tourists, amid ongoing vigilance against anti-social and anti-national elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)