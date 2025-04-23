Urgent Measures Urged After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Sule Demands Actions

In response to the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has called upon the Union government to urgently facilitate the safe return of citizens affected by the incident. Sule highlighted the importance of immediate relief measures, urging for the subsidization of airfare and railway ticket fares to ensure a smoother evacuation process. The MP emphasized the necessity of an all-party meeting to shed light on the events surrounding the attack.

The attack has triggered a surge in airfare prices to major Indian cities, with airline operators reporting either elevated ticket prices or sell-outs. An analysis of airline websites revealed that an economy class ticket from Srinagar to Delhi could cost between Rs 11,000 and Rs 23,000, depending on the airline. Confronted with this demand spike, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about increasing flight availability from Srinagar to major cities.

Consequently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation arranged four additional flights to Delhi and Mumbai, and discussions continue with airlines to augment this capacity further. In alignment with these efforts, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to expedite the increase of flights and waive cancellation fees in response to the crisis. Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed relief measures to smooth traffic flow to assist tourists leaving the valley.

