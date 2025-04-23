Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Advocates Honest Governance, Engages with Local Officers and PRIs

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called for honesty in administration, urging HAS officers to focus on transparency and efficient service delivery. Meeting with local PRI representatives, he highlighted the importance of women’s participation in governance and pledged to support rural development through enhanced MSP and MNREGA wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:54 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged a delegation of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) officers to uphold honesty and transparency in governance. The delegation, consisting of six HAS probationers from the 2024 batch and 16 promoted officers from the 2022, 2023, and 2024 batches, was undertaking training at Shimla's Dr Manmohan Singh Institute of Public Administration.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of implementing state government initiatives efficiently, especially those aimed at aiding vulnerable communities. He also stressed the significance of technology in advancing administrative processes. Accompanying him during the meeting was Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives expressed their gratitude to CM Sukhu for doubling their honorarium over two years. They presented various demands to Sukhu, who assured thoughtful consideration. Addressing the PRI representatives, Sukhu affirmed the critical role of PRIs in rural development and recognized the empowerment of women through constitutional amendments granting them 33 percent reservation. State support for rural economy initiatives, like increased MSP for crops and MNREGA wage enhancements, was highlighted. The government also urged PRIs to aid in curbing drug abuse by sharing information on peddlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

