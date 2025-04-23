Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders Revision of CLAT UG 2025 Results

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Consortium of National Law Universities to amend and republish the CLAT UG 2025 final candidate list within four weeks. The decision follows multiple legal challenges concerning exam question errors and aims to ensure fairness and transparency in law school admissions.

The Delhi High Court has mandated the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) to revise and reissue the final candidate list for the CLAT UG 2025 within a four-week period. The directive comes as the court scrutinizes errors in examination questions, aiming for equitable admission practices.

The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, concluded that the marksheets must be revised and the final results republished. This revision is essential for all appellants, petitioners, and candidates who faced disputed questions, ensuring benefits align with the court's findings.

The ongoing legal proceedings stem from concerns over question errors in the CLAT 2025 assessments, impacting both undergraduate and postgraduate admissions. The court underscores the urgency of resolutions to maintain fair admission timelines, while Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao presented arguments for the Consortium, addressing legal precedents and disputed queries.

