Tragic Pahalgam Attack Claims Innocent Lives, CCS to Address Security
The tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack on Tuesday claimed the lives of three West Bengal residents, including Samir Guha from Sakher Bazar, Kolkata. West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences and support to the bereaved families. The Cabinet Committee on Security will discuss regional security measures.
A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, including Samir Guha, a resident of Sakher Bazar, Kolkata. West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, conveyed her deepest condolences and assured the victims' families of the state's support during this trying period.
In her message shared on X, Mamata Banerjee mentioned that state administration officials are coordinating with Delhi Airport to assist the affected families in reaching Kolkata. The flight carrying the survivors is expected at 8:30 p.m., she confirmed, as officials from the Resident Commissioner's office in Delhi stay in contact with them.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security is slated to discuss the pressing issue of security in Pahalgam. The meeting, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by top ministers and security advisers, will focus on bolstering security measures in the region. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have already reviewed the situation on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
