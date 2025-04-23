CleanMax Shines at Cisco's Global Supplier Day

CleanMax, a prominent Indian renewable energy firm backed by Brookfield, received the Excellence in Sustainability Award at Cisco's Global Supplier Day in San Jose, California. The accolade acknowledges CleanMax's significant role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through its partnership with Cisco, which includes a recent 92.1 MW renewable energy venture.

The collaboration has led to the commissioning of a 92.1 MW hybrid wind-solar project in Jagluru, Karnataka, which now supplies clean energy to Cisco's India campus. Together with an existing 28.7 MWp installation, this hybrid solution generates approximately 181.4 million kWh annually, enabling Cisco to fulfill over 90% of its electricity needs sustainably in Karnataka.

Mr. Kuldeep Jain, MD of CleanMax, expressed pride in the shared commitment between the two companies toward sustainability. Mary de Wysocki, Chief Sustainability Officer at Cisco, highlighted the importance of such partnerships in driving clean energy access and reducing emissions, further recognizing CleanMax's contribution to sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)