CleanMax Shines at Cisco's Global Supplier Day

CleanMax, a leading Indian renewable energy provider, honored at Cisco's Global Supplier Day. The company commissioned a 92.1 MW wind-solar project in Karnataka, aiding Cisco's campus in achieving over 90% renewable energy usage. This initiative avoids 0.129 million metric tonnes CO2e emissions annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
CleanMax, a prominent Indian renewable energy firm backed by Brookfield, received the Excellence in Sustainability Award at Cisco's Global Supplier Day in San Jose, California. The accolade acknowledges CleanMax's significant role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through its partnership with Cisco, which includes a recent 92.1 MW renewable energy venture.

The collaboration has led to the commissioning of a 92.1 MW hybrid wind-solar project in Jagluru, Karnataka, which now supplies clean energy to Cisco's India campus. Together with an existing 28.7 MWp installation, this hybrid solution generates approximately 181.4 million kWh annually, enabling Cisco to fulfill over 90% of its electricity needs sustainably in Karnataka.

Mr. Kuldeep Jain, MD of CleanMax, expressed pride in the shared commitment between the two companies toward sustainability. Mary de Wysocki, Chief Sustainability Officer at Cisco, highlighted the importance of such partnerships in driving clean energy access and reducing emissions, further recognizing CleanMax's contribution to sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

