Government Boosts Tur Procurement to Stabilize Prices

In an effort to stabilize market prices, the government has successfully procured 3.92 lakh tonnes of tur under the Price Support Scheme. The initiative, announced by the agriculture ministry, aims to maintain a significant buffer stock.

The procurement, involving 2,56,517 farmers across nine states, is conducted at a minimum support price. The total sanctioned procurement stretches to 13.22 lakh tonnes, aiming for a buffer stock of 10 lakh tonnes for market release.

As part of a longer-term strategy outlined in Budget 2025, the government committed to fully procure tur, masur, and urad until 2028-29 to achieve self-sufficiency in pulse production, addressing shortages despite increased domestic output.

