Left Menu

Hungary's MVM Secures Major LNG Deal with Chevron

Hungary's state-owned energy company, MVM, has entered into a five-year agreement with American energy giant Chevron for the supply of two billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This deal aims to strengthen MVM's energy resources and enhance security by diversifying its natural gas supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:08 IST
Hungary's MVM Secures Major LNG Deal with Chevron
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster its energy resources, Hungary's state-owned energy provider, MVM, has signed a significant five-year agreement with American multinational Chevron. The agreement focuses on the supply of two billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a crucial step aimed at diversifying Hungary's energy sources.

This deal marks a pivotal moment in Hungary's energy strategy, providing a more secure supply of natural gas by expanding partnerships beyond the European region. MVM's collaboration with Chevron signifies an effort to offset dependency and potential risks associated with single-source energy supplies.

Announced by the Warsaw Newsroom, this agreement reflects growing trends in global energy security and trade, reinforcing the importance of international partnerships in addressing contemporary energy needs and challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025