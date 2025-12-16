Hungary's MVM Secures Major LNG Deal with Chevron

In a strategic move to bolster its energy resources, Hungary's state-owned energy provider, MVM, has signed a significant five-year agreement with American multinational Chevron. The agreement focuses on the supply of two billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a crucial step aimed at diversifying Hungary's energy sources.

This deal marks a pivotal moment in Hungary's energy strategy, providing a more secure supply of natural gas by expanding partnerships beyond the European region. MVM's collaboration with Chevron signifies an effort to offset dependency and potential risks associated with single-source energy supplies.

Announced by the Warsaw Newsroom, this agreement reflects growing trends in global energy security and trade, reinforcing the importance of international partnerships in addressing contemporary energy needs and challenges.

