India Eyes Homegrown Aero-Engine Innovations for National Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the development of indigenous aero-engine technology as a key government priority to meet the Indian Air Force's demands. He highlighted the shift towards Asia in global power dynamics and the importance of self-reliance in defense for India's national security during an event honoring Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh.

Addressing a gathering at the Air Force auditorium, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared aero-engine development as a top priority for the government, reflecting the increasing needs of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Singh emphasized the goal of producing these engines domestically through co-development and co-production models with full intellectual property rights.

Singh noted the shifting geopolitical landscape and the 'paramount importance' of India's preparedness to tackle national security challenges. He connected the security landscape's evolution with the ongoing efforts towards 'atmanirbharta' (self-sufficiency) in defense.

During a commemorative event for Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh, Singh praised historical military leadership while pointing out the IAF's growth into a formidable force. Reaffirming the government's commitment to indigenous technology, he lauded domestic successes like the LCA Tejas and Akash weapon system.

