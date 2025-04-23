Odisha Leader Condoles Victim of Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

Odisha's political landscape has been rocked by tragedy as Leader of Opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of Prashant Satapathy, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Prashant, an accountant from Balasore district, was employed with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology in Bhubaneswar.

The BJD chief personally reached out to Susant Satapathy, Prashant's elder brother, offering deep sympathy and promising full support to the grieving family. Prashant had been enjoying a short holiday in Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and son when the tragic incident occurred.

In addition to Satapathy, the attack claimed the lives of several other tourists, including Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a young officer in the Indian Navy from Karnal. The family of the deceased were left to grapple with this painful news, with older brother Susanta recounting their ordeal. Meanwhile, security forces intensified their operations in search of those responsible as the region faced heightened security and calls for a Jammu bandh.

