Odisha Leader Condoles Victim of Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

Odisha Leader Opposes Naveen Patnaik expressed deep condolences over Prashant Satapathy's death in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Satapathy, from Odisha, was an accountant with CIPET. Patnaik assured support to Satapathy's family. The attack also claimed other lives amid heightened security and calls for a Jammu bandh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:26 IST
Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's political landscape has been rocked by tragedy as Leader of Opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of Prashant Satapathy, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Prashant, an accountant from Balasore district, was employed with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology in Bhubaneswar.

The BJD chief personally reached out to Susant Satapathy, Prashant's elder brother, offering deep sympathy and promising full support to the grieving family. Prashant had been enjoying a short holiday in Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and son when the tragic incident occurred.

In addition to Satapathy, the attack claimed the lives of several other tourists, including Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a young officer in the Indian Navy from Karnal. The family of the deceased were left to grapple with this painful news, with older brother Susanta recounting their ordeal. Meanwhile, security forces intensified their operations in search of those responsible as the region faced heightened security and calls for a Jammu bandh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

