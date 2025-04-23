China Backs Iran's Nuclear Dialogue Amidst US Sanctions
China has expressed its backing for Iran's nuclear dialogue with the U.S. and criticized unilateral sanctions and the use of force. China and Iran continue to collaborate amidst increasing U.S. pressures. Recent U.S. sanctions have targeted Chinese refiners buying Iranian oil, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions.
In a display of international diplomacy, China has thrown its support behind Iran's efforts to engage in nuclear talks with the United States. The Chinese government, led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, opposes the use of force and unilateral sanctions, describing them as illegal means to resolve such critical issues.
During a meeting in Beijing with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Wang pledged to deepen cooperation with Tehran on both regional and international affairs. He expressed appreciation for Iran's commitment to not developing nuclear weapons and their right to utilize nuclear energy peacefully.
The discussions took place ahead of upcoming U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, amid increased pressure from Washington through sanctions on Chinese refineries purchasing Iranian oil. As the major buyer of Iranian oil, China's involvement underscores the complex geopolitical tensions shaping global energy markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Iran
- nuclear talks
- U.S. sanctions
- oil exports
- Wang Yi
- Tehran
- diplomacy
- geopolitics
- energy
ALSO READ
Iran foreign minister says he and US envoy Steve Witkoff will be in indirect talks in Oman over Tehran's nuclear programme, reports AP.
Russia Supports Iran-US Talks Amid Strategic Partnership with Tehran
Critical U.S.-Iran Meeting To Gauge Tehran's Intentions
Iran says 'indirect talks' begin with US envoy over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme, reports AP.
Trump says Israel would be 'leader' of military strike against Iran if Tehran doesn't give up nuclear programme, reports AP.