China Backs Iran's Nuclear Dialogue Amidst US Sanctions

In a display of international diplomacy, China has thrown its support behind Iran's efforts to engage in nuclear talks with the United States. The Chinese government, led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, opposes the use of force and unilateral sanctions, describing them as illegal means to resolve such critical issues.

During a meeting in Beijing with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Wang pledged to deepen cooperation with Tehran on both regional and international affairs. He expressed appreciation for Iran's commitment to not developing nuclear weapons and their right to utilize nuclear energy peacefully.

The discussions took place ahead of upcoming U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, amid increased pressure from Washington through sanctions on Chinese refineries purchasing Iranian oil. As the major buyer of Iranian oil, China's involvement underscores the complex geopolitical tensions shaping global energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)