Delhi's Crackdown on Polluting Vehicles: Fuel Denial for Old Cars

The Commission for Air Quality Management has mandated that Delhi deny fuel to diesel vehicles older than ten years and petrol vehicles over fifteen years. Fuel stations must install ANPR cameras by June 30 to enforce this order, aiming to reduce air pollution in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued a directive to curb pollution in Delhi, focusing on end-of-life (EoL) vehicles. Starting July 1, fuel stations in the capital will deny fuel to diesel vehicles over ten years and petrol vehicles over 15 years.

By June 30, all fuel stations must install Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to identify these vehicles. The mandate, aimed at improving air quality, will extend to neighboring districts like Gurugram, Faridabad, and others by November 1.

Linked to the VAHAN database, these cameras will identify non-compliant vehicles. The measure seeks to address air pollution that persists in the region despite prior court and National Green Tribunal orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

