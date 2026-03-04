Spanish Stocks Tumble Amid Trade Embargo Threats

Spanish stocks took a hit on Wednesday following fresh trade embargo threats from the White House. The rest of Europe saw slight rebounds as markets recovered from a global sell-off driven by fears of escalating Middle East conflict.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose by 0.6% after previously dropping over 4% in two days. Gains in the technology, travel, and luxury sectors helped lift the index, with healthcare also playing a significant role. Meanwhile, Spain's IBEX 30 declined by up to 1% after U.S. President Donald Trump's embargo threat following Madrid's refusal to support U.S. military actions.

Oil prices increased more than 13% this week as geopolitical tensions caused disruptions in crucial shipping routes, potentially inflating consumer prices across Europe. Despite the prowess in oil prices, the energy sector saw a 0.6% decline. Mixed economic data from the euro zone further complicated the financial landscape.

