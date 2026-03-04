Spanish Stocks Tumble Amid Trade Embargo Threats
Spanish stocks fell due to trade embargo threats, while other European markets saw slight gains amid global market jitters over Middle East tensions. Key sectors like technology and healthcare offered some support to the STOXX 600. Oil prices surged, complicating consumer costs due to potential supply route disruptions.
Spanish stocks took a hit on Wednesday following fresh trade embargo threats from the White House. The rest of Europe saw slight rebounds as markets recovered from a global sell-off driven by fears of escalating Middle East conflict.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose by 0.6% after previously dropping over 4% in two days. Gains in the technology, travel, and luxury sectors helped lift the index, with healthcare also playing a significant role. Meanwhile, Spain's IBEX 30 declined by up to 1% after U.S. President Donald Trump's embargo threat following Madrid's refusal to support U.S. military actions.
Oil prices increased more than 13% this week as geopolitical tensions caused disruptions in crucial shipping routes, potentially inflating consumer prices across Europe. Despite the prowess in oil prices, the energy sector saw a 0.6% decline. Mixed economic data from the euro zone further complicated the financial landscape.
