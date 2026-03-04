Left Menu

Global Markets React as Middle East Tensions Surge

Global markets faced volatility due to the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, impacting oil prices and investor sentiment. Despite assurances from the US, concerns over energy security and economic ramifications spread worldwide, affecting stock markets in Asia, Europe, and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Global markets faced a wave of volatility on Wednesday as tensions surged in the Middle East. The ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, now in its fifth day, has led to a significant spike in oil prices, unsettling investors worldwide.

European shares opened higher despite recent sell-offs in Asia, where South Korea's Kospi index plunged over 12%. Energy security concerns overshadowed optimism from expanding AI tech, adversely impacting stocks, particularly in the semiconductor sector. The conflict's economic ramifications were felt globally, with oil prices climbing more than 3% amid fears of ongoing disruptions.

US President Donald Trump assured that the US Navy may escort tankers through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, yet the global market remains tense. Rising energy costs threaten to impair economic growth, with inflation-concerns keeping central banks cautious on interest rates.

