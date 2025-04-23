Biocon Set to Raise Rs 4,500 Crore through Securities

Biotechnology giant Biocon has officially announced plans to raise a significant sum of Rs 4,500 crore via securities issuance. The announcement came after the company's board reached a consensus in their meeting on Wednesday.

This ambitious capital-raising venture will include a mix of instruments, potentially encompassing shares, non-convertible debt instruments, and warrants, among other convertible securities. Biocon aims to execute this through qualified institutions placement, rights issue, and other possible channels, marking a strategic financial maneuver for the firm.

Following the disclosure, Biocon shares experienced a minor uptick of 0.57%, closing at Rs 335.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)