Left Menu

U.S.-China Tariffs: Navigating the Trade Talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent asserts that reducing U.S.-China tariffs is crucial for successful trade negotiations, emphasizing mutual decreases. He challenges the notion of unilateral reductions and forecasts mid-2023 clarity on Trump's tariffs. Bessent downplays IMF's growth downgrade, citing potential future growth spurred by energy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:42 IST
U.S.-China Tariffs: Navigating the Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the critical need for the U.S. and China to lower their tariffs to progress in trade talks. He spoke on the sidelines of significant financial meetings, emphasizing that excessive tariffs hinder the recalibration of trade relations between the two largest global economies.

Bessent touched upon the high tariff rates currently in place—145% from the U.S. on Chinese goods and vice versa from China. He pointed out that these levels are unsustainable and equate to an embargo, which is disadvantageous for both nations. Discussions around unilateral tariff reductions by the Trump administration were dismissed by Bessent, who favors mutual adjustments.

While the Wall Street Journal reported possible U.S. unilateral tariff cuts, Bessent expressed skepticism, asserting that any reductions should be mutual. He anticipates more clarity on the tariff situation by the third quarter, despite economic growth concerns raised by the IMF. Bessent remains optimistic about Trump's policies potentially boosting growth to 3%, primarily spurred by increased energy production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025