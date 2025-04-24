Left Menu

Pahalgam Attack: Tensions Soar in J&K Amid Heightened Security Measures

Following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, which shocked the globe, security has been ramped up in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP leader Sambit Patra expressed gratitude to officials for safely evacuating stranded individuals. Meanwhile, arrests have been made and extensive security operations are underway to dismantle terrorist networks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:25 IST
BJP MP Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that sent shockwaves around the world, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra extended his gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his role in safely evacuating stranded individuals from the violence-stricken area to Bhubaneswar. Highlighting the severity of the incident, Patra lamented the loss of Prashant ji during the escape.

Simultaneously, Bandipora police made significant strides in combating terrorism by apprehending four overground operatives linked to the notorious Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). According to an official release, these individuals were allegedly plotting attacks on local police and forces, orchestrated by their handlers.

Meanwhile, heightened security measures have been implemented along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch Highway, with comprehensive vehicle checks being enforced by joint efforts of the Traffic Police, District Police, and the Army. Furthermore, a sustained operation by the Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group continues for the 10th day in Poonch, targeting terrorists potentially concealed within forested areas. This comes in response to the alarming attack, which claimed 26 lives, marking one of the deadliest since the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

