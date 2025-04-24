Left Menu

India's Bold Response to Pahalgam Attack: Drastic Diplomatic Measures Against Pakistan

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India's government convened an all-party meeting to address the situation and announced significant diplomatic actions against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and scaling down diplomatic missions, as strong counter-measures to curb support for cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:46 IST
India's Bold Response to Pahalgam Attack: Drastic Diplomatic Measures Against Pakistan
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, an all-party meeting, convened by the central government, is set to take place at 6 pm at the Parliament to tackle the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. This gathering, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, aims to unify political fronts on tackling national security challenges.

Among the participants, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, representing his party, assured the party's steadfast stance on national unity and security. The party's statement underscored their unwavering support following the attack that claimed 26 lives, including a Nepali citizen.

While Janata Dal (United) could not attend, owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Bihar, they pledged full backing for government decisions. India's stern response involves suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari Check Post, and reducing diplomatic ties to press Pakistan to cease supporting cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025