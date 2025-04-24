India's Bold Response to Pahalgam Attack: Drastic Diplomatic Measures Against Pakistan

On Thursday, an all-party meeting, convened by the central government, is set to take place at 6 pm at the Parliament to tackle the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. This gathering, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, aims to unify political fronts on tackling national security challenges.

Among the participants, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, representing his party, assured the party's steadfast stance on national unity and security. The party's statement underscored their unwavering support following the attack that claimed 26 lives, including a Nepali citizen.

While Janata Dal (United) could not attend, owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Bihar, they pledged full backing for government decisions. India's stern response involves suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari Check Post, and reducing diplomatic ties to press Pakistan to cease supporting cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)