India's Strong Stand: Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday extended condolences to the family of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who tragically lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Khattar affirmed the Union government's unwavering commitment to deliver a robust response to the perpetrators.

Addressing the media in Karnal, Khattar condemned the attack that claimed 26 lives, including a Nepalese national. He revealed that Nepal's Prime Minister had communicated with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the global concern over such acts of terrorism. The Ministry of External Affairs has introduced stringent measures, including the closure of the Attari border and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

Khattar also stated that Pakistani visas are now off-limits, and those on existing visas are required to exit India by May 1. The international community, he mentioned, stands united with India in its fight against terrorism. Highlighting India's steadfast position, he announced that India's Defence/Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in Pakistan's High Commission are declared Persona Non Grata, signaling heightened diplomatic tensions.

In a significant development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri disclosed that the Cabinet Committee on Security implemented several crucial decisions, including the withdrawal of advisors and support staff from Pakistan's High Commission. The Integrated Check Post at Attari is closed immediately, and the Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan ceases support for cross-border terrorism.

Misri further stated that Pakistan nationals are forbidden from entering India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, with existing visas deemed revoked. The attack in Pahalgam is the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama incident, escalating tensions in the region following Article 370's abrogation in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)