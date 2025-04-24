Heartbreak and Horror: The Pahalgam Terror Attack

As the nation mourns the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, survivors are recollecting the traumatic experiences they endured in the Baisaran valley meadow on April 22. Eshanaay, the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, a victim among the 26 people killed, shared the horrific moment when a man approached them during a meal and inquired about their religion. "We ordered Maggi and sat down. Dad was in the bathroom. Suddenly, someone asked us if we were Hindu or Muslim. When I said Hindu, they shot him," she recounted.

Tension and sorrow enveloped Kanpur as Shubham's body arrived in his hometown. Sanjay Dwivedi, Shubham's father, remains shattered by his son's murder perpetrated during a family holiday in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The family had paused at a restaurant when terrorists demanded their religious identities, leading to the fatal shooting.

Expressing the grim details, Sanjay Dwivedi told ANI, "The terrorists shot my son after learning he was Hindu. Although my daughter-in-law pleaded to be killed as well, they insisted on keeping her alive to relay a message to Prime Minister Modi." Overwhelmed by grief, the family met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded stringent action against the terrorists. "Their punishment should ensure their descendants never dare to kill again," implored Sanjay Dwivedi.

(With inputs from agencies.)