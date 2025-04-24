Redefining Energy Security in a World of Crisis

As global challenges escalate, the UK government and the International Energy Agency (IEA) are poised to host a landmark summit aiming to redefine energy security for the 21st century. This redefinition comes amid shifting geopolitical landscapes and climate upheavals.

The new definition seeks to balance energy reliability, affordability, and sustainability, which could influence worldwide policies and investments. However, critics warn of risks that might inadvertently support further fossil fuel investments, despite efforts to enhance renewables.

The summit's outcomes are crucial, as reliance on fossil fuels persists, threatening economic and environmental stability. A comprehensive global strategy is necessary to phase out fossil fuels, ensuring a transition to sustainable energy systems and mitigating further crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)