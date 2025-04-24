Left Menu

Tech Troubles Trigger Turbulence in Norway's Wealth Fund

Norway's $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the largest globally, reported a quarterly loss of 415 billion Norwegian crowns, primarily due to negative returns in the tech sector. The fund, managed by Norges Bank Investment Management, invests in global stocks, bonds, real estate, and renewable energy assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:10 IST
Tech Troubles Trigger Turbulence in Norway's Wealth Fund
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's staggering $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund, renowned as the world's largest, has revealed a significant quarterly loss of 415 billion Norwegian crowns. This downfall is chiefly attributed to unfavorable returns within the tech sector.

"This quarter has been impacted by significant market fluctuations," remarked Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the fund's managing body. With investments sourced from Norway's oil and gas revenues, NBIM stands as one of the globe's formidable investors, holding an average of 1.5% of all listed stocks worldwide. Its investment portfolio also spans bonds, real estate, and renewable energy sectors.

According to the latest data, over half of the fund's assets were positioned in the United States, diversely distributed across corporations, government Treasuries, and real estate as of the close of 2024. Currency exchange rates placed $1 at 10.4493 Norwegian crowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025