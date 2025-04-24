India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan
Union Minister CR Paatil convenes meeting on suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, following the terror attack in Pahalgam. The historic treaty, facilitated by the World Bank in 1960, is now on hold due to Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism, sparking international attention.
Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, will meet ministry officials on Thursday to discuss India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This action follows the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which tragically resulted in 26 casualties, as part of India's broader measures against Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism.
Signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiation, the Indus Waters Treaty was brokered with World Bank assistance. Former World Bank president Eugene Black facilitated the discussions, leading to a treaty lauded for resilience amidst frequent Indo-Pakistani tensions, administering water distribution and hydropower projects for over 50 years.
Designating the Western Rivers to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers to India, the treaty facilitates use-sharing and encourages cooperation. The mechanism involves a Permanent Indus Commission for oversight and distinct protocols for resolving potential conflicts. The treaty's generosity towards Pakistan has faced scrutiny, especially post-Pulwama attack, amid growing criticism from India.
