NTPC Green Energy to Explore Rs 5,000 Crore Bond Issuance for Green Initiatives

The NTPC Green Energy Ltd board is set to discuss a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via bond issuance in fiscal 2025-26. This initiative supports green business projects under NTPC, with the meeting scheduled for April 29, 2025.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) is set to deliberate on a significant fiscal move next week, with plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via bond issuance for the 2025-26 financial year.

Acting as the umbrella company for the green initiatives of the state-owned energy titan NTPC, NGEL's board meeting, scheduled for April 29, marks a pivotal step in its ongoing commitment to environmentally responsible power generation.

According to a regulatory filing, the board will consider the authorization to issue both secured and unsecured, cumulative and non-cumulative bonds, in taxable or tax-free formats, in one or multiple tranches.

