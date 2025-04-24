Left Menu

Unconventional Union: South Tripura Man Facilitates Wife's Marriage to Her Longtime Love

A man in South Tripura has facilitated his wife's marriage to her neighbor after an eight-year affair. Though initially opposed, he arranged the ceremony in a village temple attended by local residents. Police reported that both parties have filed for divorce to formalize the new union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a unique turn of events in Birchandramanu, South Tripura, a local man has facilitated his wife's marriage to her long-term romantic partner. This unusual marital decision took place following an affair that had persisted for eight years, according to police reports on Thursday.

The individuals involved are Nayan Saha and his wife Jhuma Saha, who had been married for eight years before Jhuma developed a relationship with their neighbor, Dipankar Banik. Despite initial resistance, Nayan eventually arranged for Jhuma to marry Dipankar, following the discovery of a compromising situation at his home.

The marriage was conducted at a local temple with the consent of all parties and in the presence of villagers. Nayan and Jhuma are also pursuing a formal divorce, with plans to register the new marriage once the legal proceedings are completed, according to officer-in-charge Jayanta Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)

