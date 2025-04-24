Unconventional Union: South Tripura Man Facilitates Wife's Marriage to Her Longtime Love

In a unique turn of events in Birchandramanu, South Tripura, a local man has facilitated his wife's marriage to her long-term romantic partner. This unusual marital decision took place following an affair that had persisted for eight years, according to police reports on Thursday.

The individuals involved are Nayan Saha and his wife Jhuma Saha, who had been married for eight years before Jhuma developed a relationship with their neighbor, Dipankar Banik. Despite initial resistance, Nayan eventually arranged for Jhuma to marry Dipankar, following the discovery of a compromising situation at his home.

The marriage was conducted at a local temple with the consent of all parties and in the presence of villagers. Nayan and Jhuma are also pursuing a formal divorce, with plans to register the new marriage once the legal proceedings are completed, according to officer-in-charge Jayanta Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)