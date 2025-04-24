Russian Gas Supplies: A Commercial Standstill Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Kremlin stated on Thursday that Russia is not engaged in discussions with Europe or the United States concerning the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine.

The flow of Russian gas to Europe has significantly decreased since the outbreak of the military conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, along with damages to the Nord Stream pipelines. Russia's gas exports through Ukraine fell notably after the transit agreement's expiration and Ukraine's refusal to renew it.

Sources informed Reuters that the U.S. suggested the International Development Finance Corporation manage a Russian gas pipeline as part of broader peace negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that any potential gas trade remains a commercial matter, citing the importance of buyer interest and functional transit routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)