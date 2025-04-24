Left Menu

Russian Gas Supplies: A Commercial Standstill Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Kremlin announced there are no ongoing talks with Europe or the U.S. regarding Russian gas supplies through Ukraine, as geopolitical tensions persist. Russian gas routes to Europe have diminished since the conflict in Ukraine and damage to Nord Stream pipelines. Gazprom remains open to commercial negotiations despite the lack of formal discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin stated on Thursday that Russia is not engaged in discussions with Europe or the United States concerning the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine.

The flow of Russian gas to Europe has significantly decreased since the outbreak of the military conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, along with damages to the Nord Stream pipelines. Russia's gas exports through Ukraine fell notably after the transit agreement's expiration and Ukraine's refusal to renew it.

Sources informed Reuters that the U.S. suggested the International Development Finance Corporation manage a Russian gas pipeline as part of broader peace negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that any potential gas trade remains a commercial matter, citing the importance of buyer interest and functional transit routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

