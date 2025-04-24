Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty Spurs Support Amid Tensions

In a decisive move following the recent devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, the Indian government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, a decision that has garnered significant approval among local residents and tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. Unveiled on Wednesday, this action has invigorated discussions around regional water sovereignty and development.

Expressing endorsement of this development, Irfan Haider from Ramban stressed the need for India to adopt even more robust measures against Pakistan. 'We denounce the terrorist attack, and the government's resolution on the Indus Water Treaty is commendable. It's imperative for the central government to escalate actions against Pakistan to cease such hostilities. There's a paradox where we're providing them water while they attack us,' Haider emphasized.

Tourists visiting the picturesque riverbanks also voiced their approval, viewing the re-evaluation of the water-sharing strategy as pivotal for enhancing national autonomy. A tourist from Ghaziabad advocated for an extended suspension of the treaty, noting its potential economic ramifications for Pakistan, and urging diplomatic solutions for enduring peace. Meanwhile, a female tourist criticized the delay in implementing such a decision, citing past aggressions.

A local from Reasi echoed these sentiments, appreciating the Indian government's firm stance following the tragic terrorist attack on unarmed tourists in Pahalgam. The Indus Waters Treaty, established in 1960 with aid from the World Bank, allocated the Western Rivers to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers to India. Despite enduring regional conflicts, it has been lauded as an effective international agreement.

The recent suspension also brings other strategic moves into play. As articulated by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, diplomatic staff in both nations have faced reductions, hinting at escalating diplomatic tensions. These measures underscore a heightened defensive posture following the detrimental attack in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)