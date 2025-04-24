Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Terrorism and Airfare Surge Post-Pahalgam Attack

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav announces party's participation in an all-party meeting following the Pahalgam attack. He condemns the recent terrorist attack and criticizes the surge in airfares from Srinagar, questioning the government's role in the fare increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:36 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Terrorism and Airfare Surge Post-Pahalgam Attack
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has announced the party's participation in an upcoming all-party meeting, where the SP's Principal Secretary General, Ram Gopal Yadav, will represent the party. This meeting follows a heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which Yadav strongly condemned.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav emphasized, "...Samajwadi Party has decided that in the all-party meeting, the Principal Secretary General of the party, Ram Gopal Yadav, will be present in the meeting and will be keeping the views of the Samajwadi Party in the meeting." He called for stringent action, stating, "Terrorism has no religion...Their main objective is to instil fear, affect the trade... No political party should take political benefit from this incident..."

Amid concerns over increasing airfares from Srinagar post-attack, Yadav took to social media platform X to express his views. "The news of exorbitant increases in airfares from Srinagar is inhuman and highly condemnable. Charging arbitrary fares from tourists at the time of such a tragedy cannot be justified in any way. The government should clarify whether it is responsible for 'exorbitant fare collection' or not," Yadav said, urging clarity from the government on its possible involvement in the fare hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025