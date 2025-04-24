Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Terrorism and Airfare Surge Post-Pahalgam Attack

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has announced the party's participation in an upcoming all-party meeting, where the SP's Principal Secretary General, Ram Gopal Yadav, will represent the party. This meeting follows a heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which Yadav strongly condemned.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav emphasized, "...Samajwadi Party has decided that in the all-party meeting, the Principal Secretary General of the party, Ram Gopal Yadav, will be present in the meeting and will be keeping the views of the Samajwadi Party in the meeting." He called for stringent action, stating, "Terrorism has no religion...Their main objective is to instil fear, affect the trade... No political party should take political benefit from this incident..."

Amid concerns over increasing airfares from Srinagar post-attack, Yadav took to social media platform X to express his views. "The news of exorbitant increases in airfares from Srinagar is inhuman and highly condemnable. Charging arbitrary fares from tourists at the time of such a tragedy cannot be justified in any way. The government should clarify whether it is responsible for 'exorbitant fare collection' or not," Yadav said, urging clarity from the government on its possible involvement in the fare hikes.

