Left Menu

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty Impacting Strategic Dynamics

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. While India retains full control over the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, Pakistan receives 80% of water from Chenab and Jhelum. The suspension highlights profound symbolic and strategic implications amidst growing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:46 IST
India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty Impacting Strategic Dynamics
Dr Mohammed Khalid, retired Professor of Political Science at Panjab University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, India has announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The decision, while not resulting in immediate tangible effects, signals significant geopolitical ramifications. Dr. Mohammed Khalid, a retired political science professor from Panjab University, explained that India possesses complete control over the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers. However, under the treaty established in 1960, 80% of water from the Chenab and Jhelum rivers continues to flow into Pakistan.

'This suspension sends a potent message on both symbolic and strategic levels,' Dr. Khalid noted. He emphasized that halting the treaty doesn't terminate it but indicates a temporary suspension of its provisions. India's current control over the rivers allows for full utilization of their resources but limiting Chenab and Jhelum to 20% usage. Any potential for immediate shifts remains unlikely due to international water law restrictions.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered in 1960 with World Bank support, has historically survived through conflicts and high tensions. It established water allocations, conferring the Western Rivers to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers to India, ensuring each nation certain water uses. This longstanding agreement faces challenges from recent escalations, questioning its durability amidst strained India-Pakistan relations.

In addition to the suspension, India's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) implemented a series of measures, including the removal of Pakistani military advisors from its high commission in New Delhi. Similarly, India will retract its military advisors from Islamabad, closing diplomatic posts and the Integrated Check Post at Attari to elevate pressure on the diplomatic front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025