India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty Impacting Strategic Dynamics

Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, India has announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The decision, while not resulting in immediate tangible effects, signals significant geopolitical ramifications. Dr. Mohammed Khalid, a retired political science professor from Panjab University, explained that India possesses complete control over the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers. However, under the treaty established in 1960, 80% of water from the Chenab and Jhelum rivers continues to flow into Pakistan.

'This suspension sends a potent message on both symbolic and strategic levels,' Dr. Khalid noted. He emphasized that halting the treaty doesn't terminate it but indicates a temporary suspension of its provisions. India's current control over the rivers allows for full utilization of their resources but limiting Chenab and Jhelum to 20% usage. Any potential for immediate shifts remains unlikely due to international water law restrictions.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered in 1960 with World Bank support, has historically survived through conflicts and high tensions. It established water allocations, conferring the Western Rivers to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers to India, ensuring each nation certain water uses. This longstanding agreement faces challenges from recent escalations, questioning its durability amidst strained India-Pakistan relations.

In addition to the suspension, India's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) implemented a series of measures, including the removal of Pakistani military advisors from its high commission in New Delhi. Similarly, India will retract its military advisors from Islamabad, closing diplomatic posts and the Integrated Check Post at Attari to elevate pressure on the diplomatic front.

